Hailey Bieber Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Husband Justin Bieber in NSFW Confessions

Hailey Bieber is a staunch advocate of transparency in matters related to her sex life with Justin Bieber. The model didn't mince words when talking to Alex Cooper for the latest Call Her Daddy podcast episode. Concerning the couple's sex life, Hailey claimed she didn't think "anyone cares" about the sex lives of married couples, but Cooper quickly confirmed that with the Biebers, that wasn't true.

According to Hailey, most of their sex happens at night, not in the morning. She also said no one has ever offered to have a threesome and is not interested in the prospect. "I think the second you make the decision to do that, there is never going back from that," she explained. A discussion ensued about the couple's favorite sex positions. Hailey said they always try different ones and that it's "definitely not missionary." She admitted, "I really like doggy style." For Hailey, kissing is her biggest turn-on. "It can be so many different things. It can be a connection thing, it can be a physical thing. For me, kissing is a big deal," she shared. "That's a big thing for me. It always has been, like, in my life before I was married."

In regards to Justin, Hailey explained, "The connection point is very important to him. We could literally be lying down talking before having a really fun conversation. That's really important for him." Hailey added that she trusts her husband because of his openness and honesty. "He's really honest, like brutally honest, overly honest," she said. "I could ask him about any person, any past girl and he'd be like, 'Oh yeah, this, this, this, and this.' He doesn't have a problem being explicit, and I think that made me trust him a lot because there's nothing I don't know."

Aside from her sex life, Hailey addressed rumors that she intervened in Justin's relationship with Selena Gomez. "No, not one time," she said in response to a question about whether she ever got together with Justin while he was in a relationship with Gomez. "When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship -- ever, at any point. ... It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that."

According to Entertainment Tonight, Hailey wanted to "set the record straight once and for all" with her revealing interview. "She wanted to give people an idea as to who she really is and clear up any negativity or lies about her," a source told the outlet. "She is in a great place personally and with Justin. She has worked hard to get to a point where she feels very strong and comfortable to talk about herself openly and share her side of things. She understood there might be consequences and haters, but it was more of a personal decision for her to speak her truth. She felt like it was important to open up."