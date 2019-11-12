Selena Gomez Twins With Her Little Sister on ‘Frozen 2’ Red Carpet, and Fans Can’t Get Over the Cuteness

Selena Gomez might just being the coolest big sister ever! She took her 6-year-old littler sister to the Frozen 2 movie premiere and it looks like both girls were living their best life. In several photos the singer shared to her Instagram, shows both of them walking the carpet in matching Marc Jacob dresses costing $2,500. She expressed to fans in the caption that she hopes she’s the “best big sissy ever” now that her younger sister got to experience such a cool evening with the stars of what might possibly be her favorite movie.

Several followers shared their love for the photos in the comment section, with one writing, “Snow cute.”

Another fan said, “OMG [two cry face emojies] my heart right now.”

Someone else wrote, “U guys look amazing! [purple and blue heart emojis],” while another person echoed, “Omg you look like you just jumped out of a fairytale.”

Fans are happy to see the 27-year-old smiling after recently dropping a new song that gives fans an inside peek at she and ex Justin Biebers relationship. The song “Lose You To Love Me” is a breakup song detailing moments of their struggle as a couple when they were last together, just months before Bieber got back with his now wife Hailey Bieber. Gomez admitted after she released the song that she hopes her ex will give it a listen, in which he did.

“Yeah, I do [want him to listen],” she admitted on The Zach Sang Show. “And here’s the whole point: being able to say something on your own, and being able to say something that actually is beautiful.”

“For me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren’t,” she admits. “I don’t even know how to do that. My intentions can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that’s genuine, and when I feel like some things haven’t been said, then I get to turn things into art.”

Her ex did in fact listen to her song and one source revealed that Bieber has totally moved on from that chapter of his life and hopes Gomez will find happiness one day.