Selena Gomez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Promoting New Song

Songstress Selena Gomez suffered quite the wardrobe malfunction, which is a rarity for the 24-year-old.

While out promoting her new single Bad Liar in Los Angeles she revealed much more than she intended while sporting a white top that showed off her bare ribs. The brunette beauty accidentally suffered a wardrobe malfunction when the plunging garment’s stiff fabric failed to hide her most intimate parts.

Although things looked fine from the front, the side of the former Disney starlet’s top told a whole different story.

The top’s stiff fabric and flank-baring cut made it much more revealing than intended, barely draping over her chest for modesty.

Check out the look below:

In side-view, showed off Selena’s breasts were on full display, causing several onlookers to give the beauty shocked stares.

Seemingly unaware of her fashion faux pas, the Spring Breaker walked with poise, raising her head confidently as she strode past onlookers to her car.

She teamed the top with a thick black belt and high-waisted capri pants, while tying everything together with white pumps.

Adding a final polish, the Texas born talent let her brown hair hang down loosely, courtesy of her favorite stylists at the trendy 901 Salon.

It was the star’s second wardrobe malfunction this week.

While on date night with boyfriend The Weeknd, Selena left little to the imagination in a skintight black dress worn sans-bra.

But once the flashbulbs went off, the already revealing dress turned x-rated, becoming 100% sheer in front of the camera’s lights.