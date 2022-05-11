Selena Gomez Speaks out After Fans Accuse Her of Shading Hailey Bieber

✖

Selena Gomez is shutting down speculation that her new TikTok was meant as a dig at Hailey Bieber. Fans thought the Only Murders in the Building star was shading her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's wife when she posted a video of her skincare routine just hours after Hailey shared her own "get ready with me" videos on the social media platform.

"This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health," she wrote amid the comments about her intentions before deleting the video altogether. "Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon." It's not the first time fans have attempted to drum up drama between the two stars.

In 2019, after Gomez released her single "Lose You to Love Me," Hailey was accused of being shady when she posted a screenshot of the Summer Walker song "I'll Kill You," but Gomez jumped in to defend her. "I am so grateful for the response of the song," the "Wolves" singer said at the time. "However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down. So please be kind to everyone."

Hailey also previously hinted at the ongoing narrative online in a 2019 interview with British Vogue. "I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just... toxic," she said at the time. "I think that has to change and that has to stop. I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, 'let's kill the conversation, let's kill the fake drama, let's squash all these things, let's move on from stuff. Let's not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other.'"

Gomez, meanwhile, admitted in January that she's handed over the passwords to her social media accounts to her team, allowing her to take a step back from the platforms while still connecting with her fans. "I created a system where I still don't have my passwords," she told InStyle. "And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I'll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself."