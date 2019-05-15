Selena Gomez Says ‘Social Media Has Been Really Terrible For My Generation’, Twitter Immediately Has Words

Selena Gomez told reporters that she believes social media has had a negative impact on her generation this week, and fans rushed to Twitter to weigh in.

Gomez has been on a press tour all week promoting the release od her new movie The Dead Don’t Die. The actress spoke at a press conference in southern France on Wednesday, telling reporters that she does not see much benefit in social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think our world is going through a lot,” she said, according to a report by Variety. “I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible. It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes.”

Some fans thought Gomez’s words were hypocritical, noting that she has over 57.5 million followers on Twitter and over 150 million on Instagram.

“Yet you will get on it and promote your upcoming projects to those people whenever you need to,” a fan responded to Gomez’s words.

“That’s alright for you Selena but we gots product to market!” added another. “Now drop that ladder down would ya?”

Gomez herself uses social media almost entirely for promotional purposes, and does not have much personal material on there. She went on to acknowledge that the Internet has helped her personally, but she believes it has been a negative influence on her generation and their critical thinking habits.

“I think it’s pretty impossible to make it safe at this point,” Gomez said. “I’m grateful I have the platform. I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me. I’ll see these young girls at meet and greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it.”

Gomez stars in The Dead Don’t Die with a huge ensemble cast of A-listers, including Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Rosie Perez, Adam Driver, Danny Glover, Chloe Sevigny, Tom Waits, Iggy Pop, Steve Buscemi and Carol Kane. The horror-comedy takes a new look at the zombie genre with an twist of apathetic realism. It debuted at the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival this week to good reviews.



The Dead Don’t Die hits theaters everywhere on June 14.