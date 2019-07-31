Selena Gomez Reveals ‘Shark Tank’ Obsession, Hilarious Reaction to Birthday Message From Mark Cuban

Like many of the millions of people who tune in to the reality show each week, Selena Gomez is a big fan of Shark Tank, the ABC series that allows entrepreneurs to present their businesses and inventions to a panel of “sharks” in an effort to secure an investment.

For her 27th birthday on July 22, Gomez was surprised with a video from her friends that began with the words “Continue watching for your present.” Clips from The Office, Friends and Taylor Swift‘s music video for “…Ready For It?” proceeded to play before Gomez was surprised with a message from Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and one of the sharks on the hit show.

“Hey, Selena, it’s Mark Cuban from Shark Tank,” Cuban said in the clip. “I just want to say: Happy 27th birthday. I hope you enjoy it.”

“That was so cool!” Gomez exclaimed before the screen read, “Shark Tank x SG.”

“We’re going to the tank in September,” the message added, to which Gomez happily shrieked, “No! We are? Oh my gosh!”

“Not many of you know but I am obsessed with shark tank,” the “Wolves” singer captioned the clip. “Two of my best friends nailed my gift.”

Gomez celebrated her birthday in Rome on a trip with her grandparents, celebrating turning one year older with a photo of herself happily standing on a balcony at sunset while wearing a flowing white dress.

“Well I’m 27 now,” she wrote. “I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my [birthday]. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.”

“She’s having a good time and enjoying herself with her grandparents,” a source told PEOPLE of the star’s European jaunt.

In a second snap from the trip, Gomez enjoyed a scenic boat ride along the Tiber River, posing for a quick shot in a red and black floral and polka-dotted print dress.

“Me, Italy -trying desperately to look like a Fellini film,” she joked in her caption.

