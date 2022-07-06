Selena Gomez Shares Exciting Career Update

Selena Gomez is making some major career moves. Two years after releasing her 2020 album Rare, which was applauded by critics upon its release, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed an exciting update about her music career with fans: she is officially back in the studio!

Gomez teased the possible release of new music on Wednesday, July 6 when she took to TikTok to share a new short video. In the seconds-long clip, the singer stood in front of a microphone with headphones on while in the studio. The clip was entirely silent, so fans didn't get a chance to hear any of the possible new tunes, and Gomez only captioned the video with a single word: "New." Still, the brief tease generated plenty of excitement among fans, with one person writing in the comments, "IS IT A STUDIO? I'M SCREAMING" as somebody else wrote, "WE GETTING NEW MUSIC." A third person commented, "ITS HAPPENING GUYS."

Gomez didn't share any further clues aside form hinting that she is working on new music. If it is an album, it will be her fourth studio album and follow the 2020 release of Rare, her third studio album. Released on January 10, 2020 by Interscope Records, Rare features 13 tracks, including "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," and guest appearances from rappers 6lack and Kid Cudi. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, giving Gomez her third consecutive number-one album in the US. In addition to Rare, Gomez has two other studio albums, 2015's Revival and 2013's Stars Dance, as well as two compilation albums, 2014's For You and 2021's Love You Like a Love Song, Come & Get It, and More.

The teasing of new music comes just weeks after Gomez admitted she was "ashamed" of one of her album covers, which she said made her feel "oversexualized." During The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Emmy Roundtable, the actress shared that she "did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it." Gomez said she "had to work through those feelings because I realized it was attached to something deep that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn't necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I've done my best, at least I try to be myself."

Along with a music career, Gomez also has a bustling acting career. After rising to fame on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez can now be found starring as Mabel Mora in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Currently in its second season at Hulu, the series follows Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short's characters of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver as they attempt to solve a mysterious murder at the Arconia, where they all live. In Season 2, they attempt to crack yet another case.