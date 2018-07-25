Selena Gomez Reportedly ‘Reeling’ Over Demi Lovato’s Apparent Overdose

Selena Gomez is reportedly distraught over Demi Lovato‘s apparent overdose.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after she was found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home. She is now awake and responsive, with family reportedly making plans for her to seek treatment.

Gomez wasn’t among the dozens of stars who shared their support publicly after news of the incident broke. However, the “Back to You” singer was upset when she heard of her former Disney co-star’s situation.

“When Selena found out the news about Demi, she was very upset and emotional,” a source told E! News. The former Disney darlings “haven’t been close friends in a while now,” the source added, “but they always shared a special bond and they still have love for one another.”

“Selena has reached out to Demi’s family members to share her love and prayers, and she is really distraught about her health,” the source says. “She hates that Demi has been suffering.”

Despite her public silence on the situation, Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey shared a throwback of the two singers at her daughter’s Sweet 16.

“This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16,” Teefey captioned a photo of her daughter and Lovato happily celebrating the occasion. “The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”

After Lovato opened up about her addiction and mental health issues in 2017 in the YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, Gomez complimented the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer via social media.

“This was beautiful. I’m so happy for you. You always continue to [be] bold and real,” Gomez told her in an Instagram comment. “I wish more people were like you. Love you.”

Lovato’s rep released a statement Tuesday evening, updating fans on the singer’s condition.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement read.

Historically, E! News reports, Gomez and Lovato have been cautious about discussing each other’s issues with the press. After news surfaced Gomez went to rehab in early 2014, for example, Lovato politely told the outlet, “That’s all of her business, and I just want to let her do her thing.”

And without detailing Lovato’s demons, Gomez told Seventeen in 2014, “Demi’s very, very strong. She’s the only person that I would tell the deepest, darkest secrets to. The only person.”