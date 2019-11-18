Selena Gomez Reacts to Bella Hadid’s Instagram Snub: ‘That Sucks’

It appears that Bella Hadid still isn’t the biggest fan of Selena Gomez, as evidenced by the two women’s Instagram interaction over the weekend.

Hadid had uploaded a photo of herself posing for Dior, on which Gomez commented, “Stunning” along with a heart-eyed emoji. The model later deleted the post, and a Gomez fan account reposted the image with Gomez’s comment along with a caption praising the “Lose You to Love Me” singer.

“She’s all about supporting women,” they wrote. “You all just can’t take it nicely. Btw Ms. Hadid deleted the post.”

Gomez commented on the fan’s post, writing, “That sucks” with a crying emoji.

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old had refollowed Hadid on Instagram after she previously unfollowed her in 2017. Hadid had first unfollowed Gomez that year after the singer began dating The Weeknd just a few months after he and Hadid split. Gomez and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, dated for around 10 months and The Weeknd later got back together with Hadid in April 2018. The two broke up again a few months ago, though The Weeknd attended Hadid’s birthday party in October.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between us],” Gomez told Billboard in November 2017 after splitting with The Weeknd. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Hadid still does not currently follow Gomez on Instagram.

Gomez recently spoke with her friend Raquelle Stevens for an episode of Stevens’ video podcast, Giving Back Generation, where she reflected on her new approach to the spotlight and social media.

“I’m very happy with living my life. We were talking about it earlier, being in the present because that’s it,” she said. “Similar to me posting a photo then walking away, for me that’s it. I’ll do a red carpet, I’ll do whatever, I don’t need to see it. I did it. I participated. I felt wonderful and that’s where the extent of it is. I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it.”

Going through hard times has taught the Texas native a number of things, including her “biggest lesson,” which is “how to learn [with] the people that have hurt me the most, to forgive them, to continue to understand and have compassion for people.”

