Selena Gomez Posts and Deletes Photo Wearing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS and Fans Are Upset

On Monday, Selena Gomez shared a bathroom mirror selfie to her Instagram Story of herself modeling one of the pieces in Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS shapewear collection, writing, “Legit” and “So freaking comfortable.” Some of Gomez’s fans criticized her for sharing the photo, since Kardashian is not on great terms with Gomez’s BFF Taylor Swift.

“Imagine supporting someone like Kim kardashian after what she did to Taylor … Selena is really a TRASH friend,” one troll tweeted. “Anything for that coin.”

“for the millionth time kim and kanye are problematic for reasons besides taylor and its still f—ed up that selena promotes kim or her horrible family at all, not the mention the concept of kim’s shapewear is still wrong,” another wrote. “bye.”

Others defended Gomez and pointed out that the feud isn’t her business.

“Okay swifties listen, clearly Taylor Swift has moved on from the Kimye drama otherwise her best friend wouldn’t be wearing Kim’s shapewear,” someone shared. “It’s okay to voice your opinions but don’t drag Selena, she’s stuck by Taylor’s side through thick and thin.”

“Look at Selena. She don’t deserve the hate she got from other swifties just because she wear Kim’s product,” another fan tweeted. “Wake up guys!! She really loves Taylor and Taylor really loves her so much. Their friendship is everything!!”

“selena gomez risked her whole career for taylor swift back in 2016 and now you’re mad over selena supporing a brand by kim?” a third person wrote. “y’all sick”

After the backlash from fans, Gomez later deleted the photo and instead shared a photo of herself and Taylor Swift posing with Swift’s cat Benjamin Button.

“My ride or die,” the caption read. “I would die for this one.”

“Thank you for forever being by my side,” Gomez added. “You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I’m on your side for life.”

Gomez and Swift met back in 2008 when they were both dating members of the Jonas Brothers, and the two singers have stayed close friends ever since. Recently, they’ve publicly praised each other’s new music, with Gomez gushing over Swift’s latest album, Lover, on Beats 1.

“When I first heard [the album] it was amazing,” she said. “I was so stoked. I was in her living room and … she played ‘Lover’ first, and I thought that was one of the most beautiful songs that I had heard.”

In return, Swift told Zane Lowe that Gomez’s new single “Lose You To Love Me” is “the best thing she’s done.”

“I’m so proud of her. She’s been through so much. I’ve watched so much happen in her life … and I’m so proud of her. She’s such a revelation because now she’s making her best stuff. I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she’s done so far.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Noam Galai