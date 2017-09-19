Selena Gomez’s Mom Opens up About Singer’s Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez recently revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer, and now that the star has shared the news, her mom, Mandy Teefey, is also speaking out.

Gomez’s friend, actress Francia Raisa, donate her kidney to the star, and Teefey used a photo of the two in their hospital beds to share her thoughts on the life-changing operation.

“This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever,” Teefey wrote. “For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up.”

She continued, “As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia’s beautiful family. I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear. Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter….thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God.”

Gomez shared the news on Instagram last week with the same photo of herself and Raisa, as well as shots of her surgery scars.

The star explained that she had discovered she needed a kidney transplant due to Lupus, a chronic disease she suffers from, and was taking time to recover from the operation.

“It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” Gomez explained. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

