Selena Gomez Spotted for First Time Since Revealing Surgery News

For the first time since revealing her kidney transplant surgery news, pop superstar Selena Gomez has emerged in public.

On Thursday, the “Bad Liar” songstress was photographed in New York City arriving on the set of her new Woody Allen project with Timothee Chalamet.

The 25-year-old was seen going casual in a plain white tee with blue jeans. She pulled her brunette locks up into a loose bun while taking a stroll on the street.

Earlier this week, Gomez explained that her actress BFF, Francia Raisa, who starred in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, donated a kidney to her.

The former Disney channel star was in need of a kidney transplant as part of her lupus treatment. Gomez took to Instagram to share a photo of herself alongside Raisa in hospital beds on the day of the operation.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” she wrote. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she continued. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

