Selena Gomez Dumps Praise on 'Best Friend' Francia Raisa After Kidney Donation

Selena Gomez paid tribute to a generous friend. Gomez received a second chance at life when, more than five years ago, close friend Francia Raísa voluntarily donated a kidney to help in her battle against Lupus. Now, the "Same Old Love" singer is highlighting just how selfless that gesture was from her "best friend." "I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia," Gomez shared in the March 10 episode of Apple TV+'s Dear… "The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming." Gomez recounted when Raísa consented to be tested to find out if she could help. In just three days, the pair discovered that they were a perfect match for each other.

"It was one of those moments where I felt watched over," Gomez explained. "I know I was so, so, so lucky. I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way."Gomez and Raísa have received matching tattoos with the kidney transplant date since the donation took place in June 2017. Gomez also publicly expressed her gratitude and appreciation for Raísa while accepting Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year award at the Billboard's Women in Music event. "To be honest," she said, "I think Francia should be getting this award because she saved my life." It was last year, however, when Gomez faced criticism from some fans who thought she wasn't valuing her friendship with Raísa enough.

In response to Gomez's statement to Rolling Stone in November 2022 that Taylor Swift is the "only friend" she has in the music industry, Raísa allegedly commented on a post about the story posted on the E! News Instagram account by using the word "interesting," a comment she has since deleted. As Gomez later commented on a TikTok video, she wrote, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know." Although it may not be certain when Gomez filmed her Dear... episode, in the show, the singer expressed her appreciation for the journey she has experienced with Raísa. "I think it had to happen the way that it did in order for me to get to where I am," Gomez said. "I was meant to go through it to do something for others."