Selena Gomez Posts Revealing, Wind-Blown Photos On Instagram

Selena Gomez is blowing her Instagram followers away with her new pics that show her with wind-blown hair and donning a revealing silky outfit.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

The sultry snaps show the “Hands To Myself” songstress sporting a sheer dress that features a plunging neckline and lacy detailing. Her long brunette tresses tossed in the breeze as she chilled on an outdoor patio overlooking the city skyline.

The 24-year-old musician, who has recently been romantically linked to “Can’t Feel My Face” singer The Weeknd, posted the photos along with the caption: “date night.”

After sharing the snaps on Instagram, Selena’s followers threw out millions of likes. The first picture she posted that showed her in the daring outfit racked up more than 5.7 million likes in less than a day.

When Selena Gomez isn’t sharing sexy snaps on social media, she has been busy addressing the conflict over Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. She is attached the executive producer of the controversial series, which is based on a best-selling novel penned by Jay Asher and depicts teen suicide.

During an appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Monday, Gomez defended 13 Reasons Why saying that the show has ignited an important conversation.

“This is happening every day,” she said. “Whether or not you wanted to see it, that’s what’s happening.”

She continued by saying: “I understood that we were going into something that is difficult, but these kids today are so exposed to things that I would never even comprehend when I was eight. I feel like if this is what we are going to talk about, we might as well do it in a way that’s going to be honest, it’s going to be real and it stays true to the book.”

Selena Gomez says that she understands why people are in such an uproar over the show, but she believes that there is an important message that is going to be conveyed, especially in the second season of the Netflix series.

“All the questions that came up and all the talk about it was all valid and I understand it,” Gomez said. “But I think with season two we’re going to actually answer a lot of those questions and a lot of resolution with the characters are going to come.”