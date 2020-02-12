Selena Gomez Is Unrecognizable in Curly New Hairdo

Selena Gomez debuted another new hairdo on Instagram on Monday, showing off a curly shag cut. Her normally dark brown locks also featured a smattering of caramel highlights, and the voluminous curls and bangs called to mind an ’80s-inspired look.

Gomez debuted the ‘do with three selfies in which she was wearing a fuzzy light blue turtleneck sweater and sparkling chainmail earrings. The singer didn’t caption her post, letting her hair speak for itself.

The Texas native was first spotted with curls last month on the set of a music video shoot, where she was photographed wearing a gold slip dress, black knee-high boots and the same earrings she wore in the photos she posted to Instagram this week. It’s unclear whether the curls were just for the shoot or are a more permanent move in Gomez’s hairstyle rotation, but either way, fans are here for them.

Gomez’s new look comes on the heels of her announcement that she is launching a beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

“I am launching my own beauty brand and it is called Rare Beauty,” she said in an Instagram Live. “This is something I started working on two years ago. I found the right partners and the right team…and it’s important to me because I wanted to make a brand where you feel comfortable.”

“It’s not just a brand. It’s going to be a lifestyle,” the 27-year-old continued. “I want girls and boys and men and women to feel comfortable. It’s [Rare Beauty] meant to be enjoyed, it’s very special. We are not meant to look like everybody else, we’re meant to look like ourselves.”

In a video shared on the brand’s Instagram page, Gomez continued to explain that the brand is all about being yourself.

“Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me,” she said. “I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”

