Selena Gomez Cries on ‘Jimmy Fallon’, Throws Up in Dressing Room After

Selena Gomez made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, during which Fallon made the singer cry and even toss her cookies.

This happened after Gomez and Fallon mimicked the popular web series Hot Ones, in which the series' host Sean Evans and celebrity guests eat increasingly hot chicken wings while the guest answers questions.

Evans himself appeared on The Tonight Show to put both Fallon and Gomez in the hot seat, sharing that they'd be participating in an abbreviated version of the show, with Gomez noting, "I'm gonna regret this."

The short episode featured only four wings instead of the normal eight or nine, with the group starting off with a mild option before quickly moving up in sauce intensity. The second wing was topped with a Wiltshire Chili Farm sauce featuring Trinidad Scorpion, which was at one point the hottest pepper in the world, with the sauce making Fallon the first of the group to feel the heat.

The next wing was covered in Da' Bomb Beyond Insanity, which caused Gomez to tear up and exclaim, "What the hell!" before taking a sip of milk. Evans, who was also clearly feeling the effects of the sauce, attempted to ask the pair to explain an Instagram selfie they had previously taken, though neither participant could focus enough to answer the question.

"I don't remember anything right now," Gomez said, adding, "This is horrible!"

Still, the group muscled through, tasting the spiciest sauce on offer as Evans asked Fallon to ad-lib three impressions and Gomez to guess them. The comedian somehow managed the feat, though he asked Evans to perform the outro for the segment because he found it so difficult to speak. Fallon even scooped out a glass from the Stanley Cup, which was standing nearby and filled with milk, while Gomez attempted to wipe her tongue on the tablecloth.

When Gomez returned for the interview portion of the show, she told Fallon that she had thrown up after the wing challenge.

"I'm never doing anything with you again," she joked before recalling the scene in her dressing room and sharing that when Fallon came in to check on her, she had "full saliva just coming down my throat."

"I had a carton of milk, I had bread, I had rice," she said before Fallon shared that she told him to "Get out!"

"Because you kept talking and you thought you were going to make it better," Gomez interjected. "I was like, 'just stop, just go!'"

Still, she said that she would try the sauces again, but "in a different way."

Photo Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon