Selena Gomez Calls Social Media Interaction With Bella Hadid a ‘Misunderstanding’

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight after commenting on Bella Hadid‘s Instagram photo. A recent picture the super model shared with her followers via social media was quickly deleted after posted, but not before Gomez could post a sweet comment. Hadid posted a photo of herself next to a mirror with the caption “A Dior thing” when the “Lose You To Love Me” singer commented “Stunning [heart eye emoji].” Onlookers noticed the post by Gomez but then the photo was deleted without explanation.

When a fan pointed that out writing, “[By the way] Ms Hadid deleted the post,” Gomez responded by writing, “That sucks [cry face emoji.]” When Gomez was informed about an article that had noticed her observation, she responded with “NO. I shouldn’t of spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry. Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding.”

Gomez has mentioned on several occasions that she is in support of women and encourages her fans to be kind to one another. One of the more recent times she reiterated that was after she released “Lose You To Love Me”, a song written about her relationship with ex Justin Bieber. Not long after the release, Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin shared a song to her Instagram story titled “I’ll Kill You” and many fans thought that was directed towards Gomez. The model did come to her defense and called it “complete BS” that she would post such a thing about Gomez, however, Gomez’ response was to keep spreading the love.

“I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I am so grateful,” the Texas native shared. “However, I do not stand for women tearing women down and I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone.”

“It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans don’t be rude to anybody, please,” she added. “Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Please, for me, know that that’s not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel are me, and that I’m proud of. That’s all that I’ll say.”

According to a source, Bieber and Baldwin both listened to her new song and wish her nothing but the best and hope that she finds happiness and love. Baldwin even liked a post involving Gomez and her other new song “Look At Her Now” which is regarding she and Bieber’s past as well.