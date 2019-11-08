‘Seinfeld’ Actor Charles Levin’s Tragic Death Has Social Media Mourning

Seinfeld and Golden Girls fans are in mourning after disturbing details surrounding 70-year-old actor Charles Levin’s mysterious death were released to the public earlier this week, including how his body was discovered having been partially eaten by vultures, as per The Daily Mail. Levin was found dead in Cave Junction Oregon on July 13, having been reported missing on June 29, and is believed to have crashed his car, despite reportedly being found naked.

“Based on the circumstances, there is a high probability that the remains are those of Charles Levin,” the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said of Levin’s death after his body was found, noting that the cause of death and other details surrounding his passing would have to be determined by a medical examiner.

In addition to Levin, the body of the actor’s pug, Boo Boo Bear, was also discovered deceased inside the crashed car.

Fans of Levin, who played the mohel on “The Bris” episode of Seinfeld and Coco the cook on The Golden Girls pilot, in addition to a number of other roles such as those on Night Court, Doogie Howser, M.D., Alice, NYPD Blue and Hill Street Blues, The Golden Child, Annie Hall and This is Spinal Tap, mourned his loss on social media.

“I was saddened to learn just now that actor Charles Levin, who was hilarious as the mohel on the Seinfeld episode ‘The Bris’ (and who appeared in many other TV shows & movies) recently passed away under mysterious circumstances,” one user wrote on Twitter, as another added, “RIP Charles Levin. We love you and we will miss you.”

Others shared their reaction alongside the sometimes gruesome headlines surrounding the new details.

The Oregon person who found Levin’s body, but asked to remain anonymous, told The Daily Mail in July, “It looked like he was trying to take a back route to Grants Pass [where he lived]. But the road he went down was remote and doesn’t have any signs. It’s easy to get lost and GPS doesn’t work.”

They added, “His car was pretty banged up and was off a logging trail. I went up on foot, hiking. I wouldn’t have driven up there by myself, no way. I think he might have made a few bad decisions.”

