‘Seinfeld’ Actor Charles Levin Dead: New Details Reveal Body Partially Eaten by Vultures

Earlier this year, the body of 70-year-old Seinfeld actor Charles Levin was found in Oregon, and now new details the case have been released, including a report that his body was discovered partially eaten by vultures. Levin is said to have crashed his Fiat while driving in Cave Junction, Oregon sometime around the end of June. He was reported missing on the 29th of that month, an his body was found on July 13. It was reported that he was naked when found according to The Daily Mail.

“Based on the circumstances, there is a high probability that the remains are those of Charles Levin,” the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said of Levi’s death at the time. No other details were immediately given, as officials said a final identification of the remains would have to be completed by the medical examiner.

Sadly, in addition to Levin, the body of the actor’s pug, Boo Boo Bear, was also discovered, with the remains being located inside the crashed vehicle.

Levin was known for his many television show appearances, turning up on shows like Night Court, Doogie Howser, M.D., Alice, NYPD Blue and Hill Street Blues, in addition to Seinfeld. Levin also appeared in numerous films, including The Golden Child, Annie Hall and This is Spinal Tap.

The local person who found Levin’s body asked not to be identified, but told the Daily Mail in July, “It looked like he was trying to take a back route to Grants Pass [where he lived]. But the road he went down was remote and doesn’t have any signs. It’s easy to get lost and GPS doesn’t work.”

The individual added, “His car was pretty banged up and was off a logging trail. I went up on foot, hiking. I wouldn’t have driven up there by myself, no way. I think he might have made a few bad decisions.”

Following the news of his tragic death, many of Levin’s fans took to Legacy.com to memorialize the beloved character actor.

“Met him, his wife and son at an Episcopal Church in Huntington Beach. He made the best scrambled eggs in the world,” one person wrote. “Our Greyhounds got along with his pugs wonderfully, which was amazing, since Greyhouds are quite snobs at times. Chuck’s conversations with me over the last 15 years will be missed. His deep knowledge of the human condition and advise to me will never ne forgotten. I miss him so much!”

“So sorry to hear about Charles Levin,” another fan commented, “yes he was a funny actor looking back at the videos, brought back all the memories and laughter. May the family and friends reminisce and laugh may they also have comfort from our Heavenly Father the God of all comfort.”

“I didnt know Charles or boo boo bear, but my heart goes out to his family and friends,” someone else offered. “It’s never easy to lose family members (including the dog) but even harder under these circumstances. My deepest sympathies.”