See ‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki’s Last Instagram Post Before Being Arrested

Just two weeks before he was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was enjoying a gourmet meal at Toronto’s Auberge du Pommier restaurant. Back on Oct. 12, The CW star took to Instagram in what would be his final post before his arrest over the weekend.

“Hangin with my boy [Tim Schulte] at [Auberge du Pommier restaurant]… great food and great folks,” Padalecki wrote. “Gotta say, I’ll never come to toronto again and not eat here!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, Padalecki could be seen standing outside of the restaunrat with Schulte, who also shared the image on his own account with the caption, “Had a blast cooking for this guy tonight!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki) on Oct 12, 2019 at 6:36pm PDT

Just two days before that, Padalecki had shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Supernatural, The popular CW series on which he portrays Sam Winchester opposite Jensen Ackles. The series 15th and final season began earlier this month.

“Wrapped for the day and headed home to watch the [Supernatural] [Season 15 premiere],” he captioned the image. “Thanks y’all. [SPN Family] [Mental Health Awareness].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki) on Oct 10, 2019 at 5:43pm PDT

The actor’s social media activity came just two weeks before he’d find himself cuffs. According to reports, the actor was taken into police custody during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 27 after he became involved in an altercation at an Austin, Texas, club called Stereotype.

Eyewitnesses claim that Padalecki hit a bartender in the face inside of the club. Video captured of the incident also shows the actor growing aggressive with his friend outside of the club, Padalecki putting him in a headlock as he tried to calm him down. It is also alleged that Padalecki became involved in a fight with the lounge’s general manager and hit him in the face.

When authorities arrived at the scene, Padelecki reportedly pulled out a handful of cash, which he flashed at the offices. Officers eventually had to restrain him and he was booked on two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication. His bail was set at $15,000.

Following news of his arrest, fans have used Padalecki’s final Instagram posts to express their concerns for the actor, with many writing that they hope he is “ok.” Many more have also shared messages of support, with one writing that “everyone makes mistakes, that’s just a part of being a human.”

At this time, Padalecki has not commented on his arrest. It is unclear if he has been released from jail.