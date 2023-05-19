See Rod Stewart's First Photos With His New Grandchildren

Rod Stewart is a "Happy grandad." The Maggie May singer, 78, recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos highlighting the moment he and his wife Penny Lancaster met their two new grandchildren, Otis and Louie. The singer's daughter Ruby Stewart gave birth to little Otis, whom she shares with fiancé Jake Kalick, on May 9, just three days before Stewart's son Liam Stewart welcomed Louie with his girlfriend, Nicole Artukovich.

Celebrating the back-to-back arrivals, Stewart took to his Instagram Stories to share photos of the moment he met his two newest grandkids. Stewart, who first took on grandfather duties with the 2011 arrival of his daughter Kimberly Stewart and actor Benicio Del Toro's daughter Delilah, shared a collage of two photos, one showing him all smiles as he cradled little Louie and the other showing him holding newborn Otis. He simply captioned the post, "Happy Grandad." On her own account, Lancaster also documented the moment with a series of photos from that special first meeting. You can see all of the photos in the Daily Mail here.

Rod Stewart beams with pride as he meets his two grandchildren Louie and Otis for the first time https://t.co/ERCNIaCjoA pic.twitter.com/RvOkwaqNgF — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 17, 2023

The photos came just a few days after the littlest members of the Stewart family arrived. On May 9, Ruby welcomed her son, Otis, announcing his birth days later in a Mother's Day Instagram post. Sharing an adorable gallery of images of her newborn, Ruby wrote, "This love... unlike any other love I've ever known. I am only a mirror of what I feel from you... I can't remember what life was like before you.... But nothing else matters now that you're here... Your arrival into the world marks the beginning of our family... it all started with you Otis."

Then on May 12, little Louie arrived. Liam confirmed his son's birth on Instagram, writing, "Welcome lad you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23." He also shared a gallery of images, including several photos taken just after Louie's birth, as well as an image of the newborn decked out in Celtics gear.

In total, Stewart is a dad of eight. He shares Ruby with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and shares son Liam with ex-wife Rachel Hunter. He is also dad to daughters Sarah Streeter, 59, Kimberly, 43, and Renee, 30, as well as sons Sean, 42, Alastair, 17, and Alden, 12.