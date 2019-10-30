See Kevin O’Leary’s ‘Response’ When Asked About Wife Linda and Fatal Boat Crash

Kevin O’Leary has broken his silence more than a month after his wife, Linda O’Leary, was officially charged for her involvement in a fatal boat crash over the summer, though he didn’t have much to say. The Shark Tank entrepreneur, dubbed Mr. Wonderful, remained relatively mum and short when TMZ caught up with him at LAX earlier this week and questioned him about the ongoing legal troubles.

Although O’Leary didn’t have much to say, he did reveal that he and his family are “all good” when asked how they are holding up in the midst of the legal proceedings. He also revealed that despite the charges that she is facing, Linda is “good.”

The curt conversation marked the first time O’Leary has publicly commented since the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged his wife with careless operation of a vessel in relation to the fatal Aug. 24 boat collision on Lake Joseph in the Muskokas. The collision left Gary Poltash, 64, from Florida, and Susanne Brito, a 48-year-old mother-of-three from Uxbridge, Ontario, dead.

Although fault was initially unclear, it was later ruled that while the other vessel failed to have their navigation lights on, Linda had also been driving her boat and a reckless speed of 17 mph.

It had at first been reported that along with a fine of up to $1 million, Linda could also face a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison, though her attorney, Brian Greenspan, disputed those claims.

“She has always been a cautious and experienced boater who came into collision with an unlit craft on a dark and moonless night. The other boat was sitting in a dark spot on a lake, no cottage lights nearby, no moon,” Greenspan told the Los Angeles Times at the time, adding that the penalty O’Leary faces only applies to “ocean going vessels.”

“They are absolutely wrong. That applies to ocean-going vessels. The pleasure craft provision is a maximum $10,000 fine,” he said.

Earlier this month, Melanie Houle, Public Prosecution Service of Canada spokesperson, revealed in a statement to VICE that the initial possible sentence had been incorrect.

“After careful review of the Act, the Crown determined that the PPSC’s initial position on maximum allowable penalties was not accurate,” Houle said.

Linda now faces only a fine of $10,000. She is expected to make her first court appearance on Thursday, when she will reportedly fight the charge.

Richard Ruh, the driver of the second boat, is also facing a charge of failure to exhibit a navigation light.