See Kanye West's $3.6M Bachelor Pad From Before He Married Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has become just as famous for his fashion and design work as for his rap music, and it's no surprise. All the way back in 2003 when he first made it big on the mainstream, West helped design his own home in the Hollywood Hills. That house went up for sale recently, and thanks to photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com we can take a virtual tour of it for ourselves.
West reportedly paid $1.75 million to build this distinctive home on the west coast when he broke out in the music industry, and it is now valued at $3.699 million. The rapper helped design the house, which is clear from the angular, brutalist architectural style. Like on his later projects, West employed a lot of concrete and utilitarian aesthetics for this place. He eventually moved out when he married Kim Kardashian and designed a mansion for them to raise their family in.
West's former bachelor pad boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of natural light, with a view of the ocean and the city from every single room. It has smooth Venetian plaster for a formal look, but does not spare any creature comforts either. It also has ample outdoor space for hosting parties or just enjoying the southern California climate.
West's former house is for sale now, while the rapper himself is more focused on his recently acquired $57 million Malibu beach house. Scroll down for pictures of West's first home in Hollywood.
Living Space
West's home was designed with comfort and formality in perfect balance. The space has a naturally regal air to it, though it is still clearly a place where someone like West could spend a lot of time working or relaxing.
Views
On one side, West's former home faced Los Angeles, while the other faced the Pacific Ocean. The city skyline makes a marvelous backdrop from either a veranda or from the rooms behind it.
Theater
The house also includes a "media room" with a projector and ample seating for a large crowd.
Lighting
Even in the home theater, the prioritization of natural lighting is clear, but black-out shades make for the best of both worlds.
Veranda
Outside, West's old home boasts a spacious veranda with room for a full-on dinner party and then some. The flooring is covered in terf to mimic the soft feel of grass beneath the feet.
Covered
The veranda is mostly open to the clear SoCal skies, but there are awnings in some places to protect against the elements when needed.
Privacy
The veranda is encircled with railings, providing both safety and privacy for a high-profile resident like West. It's not exactly clear how far this oasis is from the street below.
Bird's Eye View
Finally, this photo shows just how far one can see from the veranda of West's old home. The property is for sale now, and you can find more details about the listing at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.