See Kanye West's $3.6M Bachelor Pad From Before He Married Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has become just as famous for his fashion and design work as for his rap music, and it's no surprise. All the way back in 2003 when he first made it big on the mainstream, West helped design his own home in the Hollywood Hills. That house went up for sale recently, and thanks to photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com we can take a virtual tour of it for ourselves.

West reportedly paid $1.75 million to build this distinctive home on the west coast when he broke out in the music industry, and it is now valued at $3.699 million. The rapper helped design the house, which is clear from the angular, brutalist architectural style. Like on his later projects, West employed a lot of concrete and utilitarian aesthetics for this place. He eventually moved out when he married Kim Kardashian and designed a mansion for them to raise their family in.

West's former bachelor pad boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of natural light, with a view of the ocean and the city from every single room. It has smooth Venetian plaster for a formal look, but does not spare any creature comforts either. It also has ample outdoor space for hosting parties or just enjoying the southern California climate.

West's former house is for sale now, while the rapper himself is more focused on his recently acquired $57 million Malibu beach house. Scroll down for pictures of West's first home in Hollywood.