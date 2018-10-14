Kensington Palace Releases Official Wedding Portraits of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Kensington Palace released brand new wedding portraits from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding — and you won’t see anything cuter today.

The photos were taken after the longtime couple married in front of 800 people Friday, in the second wedding celebration the Royal Family has celebrated in 2018.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have today released official photographs from their Wedding Day.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were Page Boy and Bridesmaid respectively for the ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. #royalweddding pic.twitter.com/SkIWiA3pXb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 13, 2018

According to PEOPLE, the couple chose Alex Bramall, who previously photographed Eugenie for a 2016 spread in Harper’s Bazaar, to take the stunning photos.

The British fashion photographer, who has had work printed in magazines such as Vogue and Vanity Fair, took the portraits at Windsor Castle after the wedding ceremony.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be invited to photograph Princess Eugenie and Jack on this most special of days,” Bramall said in a statement.

“Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have today released official photographs from their Wedding Day,” A tweet, accompanied by the first portrait read. “Prince George and Princess Charlotte were Page Boy and Bridesmaid respectively for the ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.”

The second had the wedding party joined by other members of the Royal Family including Queen Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh.

In this second photograph released by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are pictured with other Members of the Royal Family including The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/GokSSy4TUb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 13, 2018

The portraits were shot in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, the outlet reports. Eugenie looked stunning during the ceremony, wearing a gown with a fitted bodice and full pleaded skirt, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

The bride also wore the stunning Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which acted as her something borrowed from her royal grandmother. According to the outlet, the tiara was made in 1919 in the fashionable “kokoshnik” style popularized in the Russian Imperial Court. Eugenie also wore diamond and emerald drop earrings, a gift from Brooksbank’s and shoes by Charlotte Olympia.

The wedding was followed by a luncheon hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle, with an evening reception at the Royal Lodge.

Photo credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage