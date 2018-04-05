Sean Penn’s Son Hopper Arrested for Drug Possession

Sean Penn and Robin Wright’s son, Hopper Penn, has been arrested on charges of drug possession.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the 24-year-old, along with actress Uma von Wittkamp, were busted in Nebraska after being pulled over for failing to signal. During the traffic stop, the officer, who had suspected drug activity, searched the vehicle and discovered 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills and three grams of mushrooms.

Hopper was booked for the mushrooms and less than an ounce of marijuana, while Wittkamp was booked for the amphetamine pills and the mushrooms.

Speaking to ES Magazine, according to the Daily Mail, Hopper previously revealed that his teenage years were riddled with drug abuse, in particular crystal meth, following Penn‘s divorce from Wright in 2010 after 14 years of marriage.

“I was doing a lot of stuff but meth was the main one that brought me down. I went to rehab because I woke up in hospital and my dad said, ‘Rehab? Or bus bench?’ I was like, ‘I’ll take the bed,’” Hopper said.

“Thank God I got out of that because that was the worst time in my life. Because it’s not fun when it gets to a point where you just need it,” Hopper added.

Last year, he publicly credited his father’s tough love approach for helping him get clean.

While Hopper may still be struggling with his addiction, his father, Penn, shocked fans when he lit up a cigarette during an intensely blasé interview during a recent appearance on the Late Show.

During his appearance, the 57-year-old actor admitted to feeling the remnants of the Ambien he took after a red-eye flight the night before and smoked several cigarettes while on stage.

“I’m doing well. You’ve inherited a little bit of the Ambien I had to take to get to sleep after a red eye last night,” he admitted, agreeing with Colbert that he was on the “Ambien train.”

“I’ve interviewed you before. How do you tell Sean Penn on Ambien from Sean Penn not on Ambien?” Colbert quipped. “Because you lay back in interviews in a really big way.”

“I think it’s pretty much the same,” Penn noted, while pulling out a pack of cigarettes and lighting one up. “There’s a lot of times I’m just regular tired.”

The audience laughed along while Penn smoked his cigarettes in what turned out to be a bizarre interview promoting his first novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, which is about a septic tank salesman-turned-assassin who kills people with a mallet.

The two-time Oscar winner gave Colbert some insight into his recent declaration on CBS This Morning that he plans to step away from acting.

“The greatest thing that an actor can bring to the party is to play well with others – it’s the collaboration,” Penn explained. “And I increasingly don’t play well with others and so it becomes less enjoyable. I love that process when I love it, but I’m not loving that anymore. And that’s really why I finally came out to writing a novel.”

When Colbert eventually asked him to stop smoking cigarettes for the sake of his own health, Penn jokingly replied, “This is job security for oncologists.”