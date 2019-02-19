Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wax Figure Destroyed

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ wax figure in Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Times Square isn’t getting the celebrity treatment.

According to a spokesperson for the New York Police Department who spoke to PEOPLE, the rapper’s lookalike was destroyed Saturday night when an unknown man entered the museum and shoved the figure over, “causing the head to come loose from the body.”

The man — whom police described as white or Hispanic and in his 20s or 30s — reportedly walked into the Times Square museum shortly before 9 p.m. and walked to the ninth floor, where Combs’ figure is located. Once there, he pushed the figure to the ground, stomped on it, and yelled at it before fleeing on foot.

In all, the man caused at least $300,000 worth of damage. A spokesperson for Madame Tussauds told the Associated Press the figure will be restored as soon as possible so that it can return to the museum’s A-List Party Room.

The wax figure Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was unveiled by the museum in 2009. To create the look, the musician’s personal barber of years, Curtis “The Barber,” was consulted to help create the lookalike, which was dressed in his famous advertisement for the “I Am King” fragrance – “a white dinner jacket by Battistoni, black dinner trousers by Jones, New York, a white tuxedo shirt by Hugo Boss, black shoes by Ferragamo and a black bowtie, cufflinks and shirt studs by Pronto Uomo,” according to a Guest of a Guest article written at the time.

“The music mogul was there with his multiple entourages including his Bad Boy employees, Sean Jean employees and his family, including his mother and son Justin,” the outlet reported. “As in all of P. Diddy’s ventures he took his wax immortalization at Madame Tussaud’s very seriously.”

Although investigators have obtained video of the incident, no suspects or persons of interest have been named.

Combs has not yet reacted to the news.

Madame Tussauds notoriously doesn’t rope it’s figures off in order to allow visitors to interact with the celebrity wax lookalikes, though most interactions are respectful and result in no damage done to the wax doppelgangers.

Based in London, the museum has locations across the world, with each museum boasting an array of celebrity lookalikes. In June, a wax figure of Khloe Kardashian was unveiled that had such an uncanny resemblance it was “tripping her out.

Just months later, in August, Madame Tussauds in London unveiled living wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, though those did not go over well.