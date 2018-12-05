Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Ex Kim Porter’s Death Certificate Released, Cause of Death Unknown

Kim Porter’s cause of death remains unknown following an autopsy and the release of her death certificate.

According to PEOPLE, an autopsy for the 47-year-old model and actress, who was also Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, was completed on Nov. 16, just one day after she was found unresponsive at her San Fernando Valley home and pronounced dead.

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement on Monday.

Porter’s death certificate, which was obtained by The Blast, lists her cause of death as “deferred” and the manner of death as “pending investigation.

Emergency personnel rushed to Porter’s residence on Nov. 15 after receiving a call regarding a patient in cardiac arrest. Upon their arrival, she was pronounced dead at 11:40 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California. At the time, authorities stated that no illegal substances were found at her home and that the cause of her death was undetermined. A source claimed that Porter had been battling pneumonia.

Porter dated Combs on and off from the ’90s through 2007, and the former couple share three children together – 20-year-old son Christian and 11-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Combs also acted as a father to Porter’s son Quincy from a previous relationship.

Following news of Porter’s death, Combs was “devastated,” a source claimed, adding that “he and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work. They were still a family.”

Combs broke his silence days later in a heartbreaking video tribute.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much,” wrote. “Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S—t!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

On Sunday, Combs hosted a private memorial at his Bel-Air home to remember Porter, filling the house with photos of his ex-girlfriend and their family.

Porter is scheduled to be laid to rest in Columbus, Georgia.