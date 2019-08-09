Celebrity

Sean Astin Otter Tweet Goes Viral, He Speaks up With Perfect Responses

Sean Astin found himself trending on Twitter in the early hours of Friday Aug. 9, leading to the […]

By

Sean Astin found himself trending on Twitter in the early hours of Friday Aug. 9, leading to the actor to wonder about the reason for his sudden notoriety.

As it turns out, the reason for Astin’s sudden internet fame was in fact the “otter kissing thing,” with the hashtag stemming from this tweet sharing photographs of the actor hanging out with an otter in the water.

The tweet currently has over 27,000 likes and nearly 5,000 retweets.

As the tweet began going viral, a number of Astin’s fans began joking about the fact that he was referred to as being from Netflix’s Stranger Things. Astin starred on the show in Season 2 as Bob Newby, the boyfriend of Winona Ryder‘s Joyce Byers, who unfortunately meets a nasty end at the hands (or claws) of a Demodog.

Clearly, Astin appreciated his fans’ longevity, retweeting several people who shared some of their favorite roles from his career.

Astin also responded to several tweets, indicating that he was having a big laugh over the whole situation.

He also used the opportunity to promote his Netflix show, No Good Nick.

