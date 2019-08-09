Sean Astin Otter Tweet Goes Viral, He Speaks up With Perfect Responses

Sean Astin found himself trending on Twitter in the early hours of Friday Aug. 9, leading to the actor to wonder about the reason for his sudden notoriety.

Guys, what is going on here? I feel drunk with power!

Is this cuz of the #Otter kissing thing? OR BECAUSE… Everyone wants my rad new show#NoGoodNick on @netflix to get picked up?

BINGE WATCH PT. 2 FAST FAST FAST (or else…who knows)

*Guilt works. *Show works better! 😎 pic.twitter.com/zSlzZ12wHN — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) August 9, 2019

As it turns out, the reason for Astin’s sudden internet fame was in fact the “otter kissing thing,” with the hashtag stemming from this tweet sharing photographs of the actor hanging out with an otter in the water.

The tweet currently has over 27,000 likes and nearly 5,000 retweets.

idk who needed this but sean astin from stranger things with an otter pic.twitter.com/DuzkGt4Ld5 — sam 🍒 (@samxgrace) August 8, 2019

As the tweet began going viral, a number of Astin’s fans began joking about the fact that he was referred to as being from Netflix’s Stranger Things. Astin starred on the show in Season 2 as Bob Newby, the boyfriend of Winona Ryder‘s Joyce Byers, who unfortunately meets a nasty end at the hands (or claws) of a Demodog.

Clearly, Astin appreciated his fans’ longevity, retweeting several people who shared some of their favorite roles from his career.

Lynn McGill didn’t sacrifice himself during the nerve gas attack on the CTU building to be referred to as Sean Astin – Actor. pic.twitter.com/2NQ1lrvFk8 — Michael Jukes (@jukesm) August 9, 2019

Everyone is talking about @SeanAstin… but what about Sean Astin in White Water Summer when he almost killed @kevinbacon?!? pic.twitter.com/cd8uFpOtWg — Amber 🌝⭐️ (@ayyyyamber) August 9, 2019

He’s not Sean Astin from Stranger Things or Sean Astin from Goonies or Sean Astin from Lord of the Rings. He’s Sean Astin from Encino Man. #radmobile pic.twitter.com/mdyj9v1Jw0 — Joe Walker (@SpaceKappa) August 9, 2019

Astin also responded to several tweets, indicating that he was having a big laugh over the whole situation.

I kinda did too. Gonna spend the day in bed and hope no frozen blue water crashes through the roof…or fires…or earthquakes…never mind, I’m goin for a run. https://t.co/iXwaKqUgme — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) August 9, 2019

Hang on…Sam walked across ‘frickin Mordor’ (language Martian lady) 2 preserve the Shire, a family loving community. This Otter outing was a birthday thing 4 Bella (14 yr old #3 daughter). The otter kissed me 1st, ergo wife sanctioned embrace. Finally, this thread blows my mind. https://t.co/bDFsm0J9o9 — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) August 9, 2019

Definitive answer to the great question of the night: Sean Astin, CO-STAR OF OTTER PIC is/was trending!!! (laughing my pants off) https://t.co/izLXErWamI — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) August 9, 2019

He also used the opportunity to promote his Netflix show, No Good Nick.

Still trending… FOLKS ARE LOVING OUR SHOW #NoGoodNick ON @netflix

WANT A 2ND SEASON??? WATCH NOW NOW NOW!!!!!!!

👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇https://t.co/RsiLYLUZXD — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) August 9, 2019

Whew, couldn’t sleep tonight, woulda missed “Sean Astin” & my Mom trending #1. The thread is like my kids fighting over who gets to hug me first and take a trip with me. If y’all watch pt. 2 of #NoGoodNick on @netflix 2day, you’ll get us a 2nd season. I’ll post more Otter pics! pic.twitter.com/3yqoTmMckx — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) August 9, 2019

