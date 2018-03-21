Scout Willis Goes Bare in Rare Instagram Clip

Scout Willis has shared a series of intimate snaps to Instagram that show her baring it all.

Willis, the 26-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, took to Instagram’s story function to share the below shot of herself lounging around topless.

She’s laying on a white towel with a book by her side during what was presumably an afternoon of rest and relaxation.

In order to keep things from getting too revealing, she used two hand emoji to cover her breasts.

She’s also showing off some ink, in the form a star on her chest and two smaller designs on each of her shoulders

Willis also shared another revealing video to her Instagram story on Wednesday. She is shown from the chest up and covering her eyes with the bill of an X-Files cap.

Willis showed her followers her beach body.

The young actress showed off another photo from her lazy afternoon that showed her toned midsection.

In the photo, she is wearing an orange strapless top with a pink bikini bottoms.

She captioned the photo ” Last day. Last slay.”

Willis started grabbing eyes on social media back in December when her and her sisters Rumer and Tallulah reunited for some steamy bikini snaps.

Rumer, Scout and Tallulah all spent the holiday weekend together in Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest and captured the experience with several photos. In one notable show, they posed in their swimwear for a group photo.

Rumer, 29, can be seen on the left in the red top and black bottoms. Scout, 26, is on the right with the orange top. Tallulah, 23, is shown in the middle with the red ensemble.

Aside from her famous parentage, Willis has entertainment experience both on-camera and behind-the-scenes.

She appeared in two of her father’s films, 2001’s Bandits and 1999’s Breakfast of Champions, in minor roles. She also had a small part in Moore’s 1995 film The Scarlet Letter.

Behind the scenes, Willis was a costumes intern on the 2012 Wes Anderson film Moonrise Kingdom (which featured Bruce in a prominent role) and a wardrobe intern on the 2008 short film Streak, which was directed by Moore and featured Rumer in a starring role.