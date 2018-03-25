Scott Disick Calls It ‘Flattering’ People Care About His Love Life With Sofia Richie

Scott Disick is used to people speculating about his love life, especially now that he’s dating model Sofia Richie, who is 15 years younger than him.

And while his relationship with the daughter of musical icon and American Idol judge Lionel Richie has been in tabloids since the two first started seeing one another in early September, Disick isn’t letting the public’s curiosity get to him.

“I guess it’s kind of flattering that people care,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality, 34, told PEOPLE Friday. “It’s not like I’m mad about it. Everybody’s worried about something. Everybody is worried about other people’s things, so it’s fine.”

Asked what he does worry about, Disick, had a tough time answering, but said he isn’t overly concerned about his three kids with ex-Kourtney Kardashian — sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5.

“I don’t worry about them, they’re unbelievable,” he said. “Best kids in the world.”

In fact, Disick recently returned from a trip with his eldest child, Mason, during a week-long trip to Cleveland.

“I felt bad because there wasn’t that much to do in Cleveland but then I realized that he’s 8 and he’s very entertained. I just felt bad there wasn’t enough to do, but he had an amazing time,” Disick revealed.

But Disick and his ex Kardashian might not be having the same easy relationship right now.

“Kourtney and Scott’s relationship is a bit more complicated right now,” a source told PEOPLE last month, adding that Kardashian’s 24-year-old model boyfriend Younes Bendjima, whom she first met during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016, was a sore spot.

“They’re not at the best place and Scott isn’t a fan of her boyfriend,” the insider spilled. “He really wanted to get back together with Kourtney at one point and was very serious about it, but they never reconciled so there are still hurt feelings there.”

In the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick and Kardashian struggled to set boundaries now that they’re co-parenting and in other relationships.

“I just felt like we should discuss some of the boundaries in the house. I feel like sometimes, because this was your house, sometimes I feel like you walk in like it still is,” the E! personality told Disick in one episode. “I feel like it has to make sense for my relationship too. If you just wander into my bedroom and just go, ‘Hey, can I see all your sunglasses?’”

In the end, Disick agreed to the new rule.

“There’s obviously some boundaries that we both need to respect, and I don’t want you to be uncomfortable,” he said, adding that there was another rule he wanted to implement.

“I was also thinking that I have a boundary,” he said. “I don’t really wanna hug anymore, I think we should just shake hands when we see each other, is that cool?”

When Kardashian suggested a high five, Disick playfully dismissed the option as “too young.”

But a fist bump? Disick told Kardashian he’ll “meet [her] in the middle there.”

“So if you’re good with that, I’m good with your stuff,” Disick said.

