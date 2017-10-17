Scott Disick Hits Back at Critics in Crude Sweatshirt While Showing PDA With Girlfriend

Rumors have been flying about Scott Disick and Sofia Richie all summer long, but the 34-year-old TV personality made it clear he doesn’t care what people think of his new relationship during a PDA-filled outing in Venice, Italy.

Not only was the couple seen canoodling around town, but Disick also raised a few eyebrows when he sported a bold hoodie with the words “F–k em all” printed on the front, giving critics of his new relationship a clear look at his opinion.

Disick was spotted out with Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter while she was in town for an appearance at Milan’s Vittorio Emanuele store to launch the new Adidas Originals Iniki Runner colorway.

The new couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they spent a romantic day strolling around town hand-in-hand. They were seen eating ice cream together and snuggling up in a gondola ride. See pictures of their outing here.

Richie, 19, shared an Instagram photo of the two of them arm-in-arm on Tuesday. “Run away with it,” she wrote in the caption.

Disick shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, who reportedly has “no problems” with the new relationship “because if he’s happy she’s happy,” a source told TMZ.

While Kardashian seemingly isn’t bothered by Disick’s relationship status, a source told Us Weekly that the 15-year age difference between Disick and Richie might turn into a problem.

“It’s so weird. Not just the age difference, but mostly the fact that Sofia had been a family friend for years, and was close to Kendall and Kylie,” the source said.

Another person who’s not feeling so hunky dory about this new paring? Richie’s father, Lionel Richie.

“Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” the “Hello” singer told Us Weekly. “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?”

Earlier this month, Disick made a different kind of headline when he accidentally confirmed Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy when asked by E! if he had any advice for Khloe’s upcoming life as a mother.

“Well, if she ever asks I’m sure I would try,” he said. “All of us are so close that all of our children are kind of brought up in the same vicinity … that everybody’s kind of there for each other. I don’t really need to give advice per se because, we are right there. Everybody’s so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time.”

This casual response takes Khloé’s pregnancy as fact, something that she and the family have steered away from confirming.

News about Khloe’s pregnancy broke days after the news of her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy surfaced. Her sister Kim Kardashian is also expecting her and husband Kanye West’s third child soon via a surrogate, so that means at least three Kardashian-Jenner babies are on their way.