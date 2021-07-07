Scott Disick and Maluma's Tense Twitter Exchange Confuses Fans

✖

Scott Disick and Maluma held a vaguely tense discussion on Twitter late at night, prompting some confusion among fans considering the two celebrities have long been photographed together as friends. The exchange began with Disick calling out the Colombian singer saying, "Wtf with this guy," along with a looking emoji. Maluma shot back at Lord Disick: "What's up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?"

Disick continued, escalating the social media argument. "I didn't have to try that hard, get over yourself your a joke," he tweeted. Immediately fans jumped into the thread, showing their confusion and asking the two what the reason behind the tiff was about. "What are y’all promoting?" someone asked in the replies. "These fake fights are getting old." Both celebrities proved to have pretty strong fan bases, either side had people defending the celebrities without even knowing the impetus of the altercation.

What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine? https://t.co/eAMbaa8zRa — MALUMA (@maluma) July 6, 2021

It didn't take long before fans began to speculate that the interaction was nothing but a publicity stunt, considering that Maluma will be releasing a music video soon. People suspect that Disick will be starring in the video opposite the "Hawái" singer. "No need to get your armpit’s hair up. They’re friends. This is a stunt. This seems too corny to be a real feud. Maluma has a new music video coming and it’s rumoured that Scott is in the MV playing the “girlfriend stealer”. So yes publicity stunt," one fan tweeted.

The explanation seems plausible, given that the two were just exchanging pleasantries on Instagram in May. Disick shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram, with the caption saying "Missin Miami." Maluma responded in the comments with a nice "Miss u too," and a laughing emoji. The Colombian singer's ties to the Kardashian family extends beyond Disick, who's father to Kourtney Kardashian's three children. He was, at one point, rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian as she continues to finalize her divorce from Kanye West. However, Kardashian shut that down during the recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special.