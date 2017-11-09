Scott Disick Is Reportedly Telling Friends He’s ‘in Love’ With Sofia Richie

Scott Disick’s tryst with 19-year-old model Sofia Richie is apparently getting pretty serious.

Since making things official in September, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member and Richie have been traveling around the world, making PDA-filled stops in Mexico and Italy. But this is more than a fall fling, an insider tells Us Weekly.

“Scott is telling friends that he’s in love with her,” the insider told the magazine. “They are still going very strong.”

Richie, the youngest daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, is similarly besotted.

“She is so into Scott,” a Richie friend told the magazine. “She has been for a while.”

The trips around the world have been somewhat of a honeymoon period for the new couple the insider continued.

“It’s easier for them to exist in their bubble while traveling,” they said.

Run away with it A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

Disick, who has three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, has had a rough year with his ex. The two have been fighting regularly over his issues with substance abuse and repeated hook-ups with young starlets.

But the source told Us that the Kardashians approve of his relationship with the Tommy Hilfinger model and “are happy for Scott because he’s moving on.”

“If it’s good for them, then they’re supportive,” they continued.