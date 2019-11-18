Scooter Braun Reportedly Growing ‘Frustrated’ With Scott Borchetta Over Taylor Swift Situation

Scooter Braun is attempting to distance himself from the ongoing battle between Big Machine Records and Taylor Swift. A source has suggested to E! News that the music producer is upset at seeing how things have been going and isn’t appreciative of his name being tied into the dispute. Scott Borchetta is the one with all the control in the situation, not Braun, which is why the source says he’s growing tired of the drama.

“Scooter is frustrated because his name is being dragged in the mud,” the source said. “He doesn’t run Big Machine or have operational control of company. He hasn’t taken part in these negotiations.”

The source added: “This fight with Taylor is not something Scooter agrees with.”

Braun has reportedly tried calling the Lover singer but has not received a call back, according to the source.

The latest drama between Swift and Big Machine has to do with a recent claim made by Swift on social media explaining to her fans that she would be unable to perform any of her earlier tracks at the 2019 American Music Awards because of Borchetta and Braun, who hold the rights to her songs until 2020, blocking the usage of them. Swift is set to accept the honor of Artist of the Decade at the award ceremony.

She also announced in the post that she and Netflix have been working on a documentary the past few years but that both Braun and Borchetta have also declined the use of her older music and performances in the series.

“Guys – It’s been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year’s ceremony. I’ve been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

To that, Borchetta and Big Machine issued a response in which they denied ever doing so.

“At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate.”

This has been an ongoing battle between the two parties ever since Swift’s departure from the label in 2018.

The American Music Awards will air on Nov. 24 on ABC.