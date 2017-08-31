Scarlett Johansson Debuts Massive Back Tattoo

Scarlett Johansson showed off her new back tattoo while out in Atlanta on Monday.

The actress was spotted on set of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War film with the new tattoo, which makes fan question if the ink is real or for her role as Black Widow in the franchise.

The large floral tattoo covers most of her back and right shoulder. Although it is unclear if the ink is here to stay, the 32-year-old already has plenty of tattoos to go along with it, including a bracelet on her right wrist, a horseshoe on her ribcage, an infinity circle on her ankle and a sunrise on her arm.

She also recently showed off a lamb tattoo on her lower back during a red carpet appearance in June.

Avengers: Infinity War will also star Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Peter Dinklage and more.

Before the start of the film’s production, the Ghost in the Shell star spent time in the Hamptons with SNL star Colin Jost this summer. The two were joined by his brother and sister-in-law and packed on the PDA over the Fourth of July weekend.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @etnow