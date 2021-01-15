'Saved by the Bell' Alum Dustin Diamond Reveals Cancer Battle Following Hospitalization

Former Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond reveals he was diagnosed with cancer after he was hospitalized earlier in January. Diamond's team confirmed the news via his Facebook page. "At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made. We ask at this time no autograph requests be sent to this address as that isn’t what it’s for."

"We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated," they continued. Diamond went into the hospital in Florida on Jan. 12 with a mysterious illness, Us Weekly reports. At the time, a rep told the magazine: "The medical staff is currently running tests on Dustin and they’re hoping to get answers soon." TMZ previously reported the veteran actor claimed he had been "feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease" before he was admitted into the hospital. Sources told the outlet that Diamond's family has a history of cancer. The star lost his mother to breast cancer.

Diamond is best known for his role as "Screech" on the popular sitcom Saved By the Bell, which just earned a revival on NBC. Unfortunately, Diamond wasn't invited to return to the show. However some of his co-stars like Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Lark Voorhies were brought back in various capacities.

Prior to the revival's premiere, Diamond spoke with TMZ about why he wouldn't mind reviving the old character. "See I was one of the people in every episode. I was literally in every episode. Out of all of the cast members, I was in the most. And that's not the case anymore. I'm not in the new one. And how do you have 'Saved By The Bell' without Screech? Right? It seems like there a missed opportunity. It's kind of -- what's the old saying about cutting off the finger to spite the hand? Or cutting off the nose to spite the face? Something like that. Ten years in high school, I should know this [laughs] I should have studied it thoroughly.

For all the cast members to say... I think everyone should all be thinking the same thing (as far as I'm concerned), everyone should be thinking: 'We should all be a part of this. You can't have 'Saved By The Bell' without Zack; You can't have 'Saved By The Bell' without Screech; You can't have 'Saved By The Bell' without Kelly; You can't have 'Saved By The Bell' without Slater; You have to have all the cast members, you know?... If it's a reboot, bring back all the original staples."