Savannah Guthrie ‘Super Happy’ to Host Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade After Suffering Serious Eye Injury

Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie is counting her blessings, and feeling extra grateful that she was able to host the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning. After revealing earlier in the week that she had suffered a serious eye injury that caused her to temporarily lose vision, Guthrie stepped out into the streets of New York City alongside her Today co-host Hoda Kotb for their annual coverage, something that she wasn’t sure she would be able to do.

“It is gonna be a game time call whether the balloons can fly, whether they can fly at full height,” Guthrie said on the broadcast, referring to fears that the dozens of high-flying balloons synonymous with the parade would be grounded due to windy weather.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The other game time call was whether or not you were gonna be here, and I have to say, 10 people have walked up to you and said, ‘How’s the eye? How’s the eye? How’s the eye?’” Kotb joked, according to PEOPLE.

“The eye is fine, fine enough to be here!” Guthrie, wearing glasses, said. “I didn’t want to miss this parade for anything, so I’m super happy to be here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Nov 28, 2019 at 4:25am PST

After being absent from Today for two days, Guthrie on Wednesday revealed that she had undergone an emergency procedure after she temporarily lost vision in her right eye when her 2-year-old son Charley accidentally hit her with the pointy end of a toy train.

“Charley threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina,” Guthrie explained while calling into the show. “It happened last week actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later, and then it turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina was detached, so they told me to just take it easy.”

“I really did lose my vision in my right eye,” she continued. “It was so blurry from — not to get too gross — but there was so much blood in my eye that it completely blocked my vision.”

Guthrie went on to reveal that she underwent an emergency procedure Monday and was trying to avoid having surgery. Explaining that “it’s looking more hopeful” and expressing her hopes to “do the (Macy’s Thanksgiving) parade,” Guthrie said that “they’re They’re essentially trying to weld back this tear in the retina very carefully, and really trying hard to avoid the retina detaching and avoid having to do a major surgery.”

“I’m not supposed to jump up and down or anything because it’s kind of like literally hanging by a thread,” she added. “But I’m very positive because I think it’s gonna be OK.”