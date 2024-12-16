Savannah Guthrie Makes Surprise Announcement in Family Holiday Card

Savannah Guthrie’s family just got a little bigger. When the Today show co-host unveiled her family’s annual holiday card over the weekend, Guthrie revealed an adorable, furry, four-legged new family member: Fetch the dog.

“Merry Christmas and happiest holidays! Oh, and we have a new family member…” Guthrie captioned a Dec. 13 Instagram post revealing the 2024 holiday card.

The front of the card featured a photo of Guthrie, her husband, Mike Feldman, and their two children, Vale, 10, and Charley, 8, framed by a green striped backdrop. “SO. VERY. MERRY!!” was written just above the photo, while a message at the bottom teased, “Mike, Savannah, Vale, Charley and introducing…”

The back of the card revealed Guthrie and her family all smiles as they posed with their newest family member, an adorable black dog named Fetch. In the images, Guthrie wore a shirt that read, “I made Fetch happen,” referencing Lacey Chabert’s iconic Mean Girls character Gretchen Wieners, while her husband hilariously donned a shirt reading, “I let Fetch happen.” Vale and Charley also wore shirts celebrating little Fetch.

“Mike, Savannah, Vale and Charley are delighted to announce that this year, we made Fetch happen,” a message inside the card read. “Merriest everything to all and blessings for 2025.”

Guthrie also shared a video set to the tune of “Doggy Dogg Christmas” by Snoop Dogg that showed the card and clips of Fetch playing outside, nipping at the camera, and wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey, as well as sweet moments between the pup and Guthrie’s children.

Guthrie’s followers were quick to congratulate the family on their adorable addition, with one person writing, “Sooooo cute!!! Congrats @savannahguthrie!!! Cutest card and pup ever!” Somebody else commented, “Gretchen would be so proud. Welcome Fetch.” A third person wrote, “OMG!!! That’s fantastic and ohhhh sooo adorable!! Congratulations on your newest family member Love the name!!!”

The big announcement came just days after Guthrie and her family celebrated another special moment: little Charley’s eighth birthday on Dec. 8. To mark the occasion, the Today show host shared a montage of videos and photos from his birth in 2016 through 2024, writing, “This phenomenal boy is 8 this sweet December 8th! Happy golden birthday, dearest Charley.”