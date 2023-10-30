Is Taylor Swift Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The rumors about Swift joining the MCU are snowballing out of control, but so far there's nothing concrete to go on.

The Taylor Swift fans have developed conspiracy theories that would grant her influence over huge swathes of pop culture, and now that bubble has finally expanded enough to contact the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In retrospect, the two fandoms were probably doomed to entangle sooner or later, but for now it's still only in the form of speculation. Here's a look at why Swifties think that Taylor Swift might be joining the MCU.

This theory seems to have been brewing in the background for months, but fans started posting about it earlier this month when Swift attended an football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets. Obviously, Swift is now dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce, and at first fans were too focused on that to take note of who she was at the game with. However, upon closer inspection Swift was in the stands beside actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman along with Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy. This got fans speculating that Swift might make her MCU debut in Deadpool 3 when it premieres in May.

Behind-the-Scenes Connections

Digging a little deeper, fans noticed that Swift didn't just score a seat beside the Deadpool team – she entered the stadium with them and seemed to be on friendly terms. This reminded fans that back in September of 2022, Reynolds and Jackman posted a video where they announced Deadpool 3 together. That video seemed to have been recorded in the same house where Swift created All Too Well: The Short Film back in the fall of 2021. That extended music video was directed by Reynold's wife Blake Lively, and actually featured Levy as an actor.

Finally, the latest real-life sighting that has fans excited is a private meeting between Swift, Levy, Reynolds, Jackman and Lively at Bradley Cooper's home on Thursday. It's clear that the group gets along and has things to talk about among each other, but there's no telling what this get-together was all about.

Which Character Could Swift Play?

If you're wondering what role Swift could play in the MCU, fans have an answer to that too. It turns out that many have already fan-cast Swift as the X-Men character Dazzler, and they've interpreted some hints that she might be taking the role – based in part on the overwhelming suggestion by social media. Aside from the fact that Swift seems to be a good fit for the tall, blonde and glamorous superhero, one of the strongest hints about this particular casting comes from Swift's friend Sophie Turner, who posted about Dazzler and Swift's album 1989 in the same tweet all the way back in 2016.

When asked if Taylor Swift would make a great Dazzler, 'DEADPOOL 3' director Shawn Levy answered:



"Sounds like a great idea."



(via: https://t.co/ZGQiqZUQtr) pic.twitter.com/paRjiBJBGa — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) October 26, 2023

Official Statements

As fun as these cryptic clues can be, the actual commentary from the folks involved might be the strongest barometer for this casting rumor so far. When asked about the possibility of Swift appearing in Deadpool 3, Levy and Reynolds have both given very conspicuous answers that amount to "no comment." Reynolds addressed the rumor in November of 2022 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying that he'd "of course" like to have Swift in the upcoming movie.

"Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius," he said. As for Levy, he's been even more suggestive. Last month, an interviewer from Entertainment Weekly asked him about several celebrity casting rumors all at once, including Swift, Jennifer Garner and Liev Schreiber.

"I'd rather not comment on that, but I will say this: the rumors about actors, singers, and sports stars supposedly joining Deadpool 3 are fantastic," he said. "If I relied solely on the internet, I'd have the most incredible cast ever assembled in cinematic history. So, I'll simply say that some of those rumors are accurate, and some are not."

Later, a reporter from The Wrap pointed out that Levy has been hearing from Swift's fans a lot more often lately, to which he responded: "They sure are loud. I'm going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see."

Swift has been in six movies before and she certainly has the star power to land a place in the MCU. Like other casting rumors, part of what makes this one so easy to believe is that it seems very plausible. However, for now there is only speculation and perhaps some suggestive input from Levy. For more, fans will have to wait for Deadpool 3 to premiere on May 3, 2024.