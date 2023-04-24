Savannah Chrisley Told a 'Different Story' in Her Southwest Rant, Airline Says

Southwest Airlines is disputing Savannah Chrisley's claims about why she was removed from a flight from New York City to Tennessee last week. The airline claims its early investigation into the incident tells a "different story" from what Chrisley, 25, told fans on Instagram on April 20. The Growing Up Chrisley star said she got into an argument with flight staff over a bag she wanted to take on the plane with her.

"We're aware of the video and our initial reports indicate a different story than the one from the Customer's account," a Southwest representative told E! News. "She arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and was asked to gate-check her bag due to the overhead bins being full and to avoid delaying the more than 100 passengers already onboard the aircraft." Chrisley "loudly and repeatedly" insulted multiple employees, which led to her being kicked off the flight, the rep said. She was then re-booked on a different flight home on the same day.

In a series of Instagram Story clips, Chrisley said she was told she would have to check her bag as she prepared to board her flight. "I was like, 'OK. If you wouldn't mind, I'm gonna take my bag on the flight, see if I can't make it fit, and if not, I'll check it.' His exact words were, 'No. That's not happening,'" Chrisley claimed.

Chrisley still wanted the employee to put a tag on the back in case she couldn't find any room in the overhead compartments. She claims the attendant told her "You're being an unruly passenger" at this point. Then, the pilot allegedly got involved in the argument.

The pilot "told the Southwest attendant that he needs to calm down and that he was going to find a place for my bag," Chrisley said. The employee allegedly told the pilot to "stay out of it" before telling Chrisley, "Ma'am, you're not flying on this flight." Chrisley said she told the employee "There was no need for him to be an a—hole today."

The employee then "threw me off the flight," Chrisley claimed. "I also stated that had a 10-year-old that I had to absolutely get home to tonight and well, the Southwest attendant said, 'I don't care.'" She told him she hoped he found a "better purpose" for his life. "Maybe I shouldn't have said it. But the devil came over me, and the Jesus did not come out," Chrisley said.

Chrisley also confirmed that she did make it home on a different flight. She still wasn't happy though, since the later flight had a stop-over in Baltimore. "Southwest you suck, but your pilot was kind of hot," Chrisley said.

Chrisley was anxious to get home because she is the guardian of her brother, Grayson, 16, and niece, Chloe, 10. Her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are serving time in prison after they were convicted of tax fraud and other federal fraud charges in November 2022. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was sentenced to seven.