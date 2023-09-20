Savannah Chrisley Addresses Rumor Her Parents Todd and Julie Are Getting Divorce

Savannah Chrisley has addressed rumors that her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are getting divorced. According to TV Insider, Savannah took to Instagram to set the record straight about claims that Julie is "hiring counsel to file for divorce." The Unlocked podcast host firmly stated that there is no truth to these rumors.

"I was notified that the National Enquirer was going to be running a story on or about Julie Chrisley hiring counsel to file for divorce," Savannah wrote in an Instagram Stories post. "That is a lie and the only reason I'm speaking about the National Enquirer is because, frankly, you should be held accountable for all of your lies. The fact that you are going out here trying to wreak havoc on people's lives with a lie is absolutely insane."

(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM/Getty Images)

"No, my mother has not hired counsel," She continued, "If she did, it would have gone through me. So, that whole story is a lie. It's just unfortunate that we live in a world that wants to tear families apart and wants to spew hate and lies. And it's just absolutely insane."

In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. In addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

Prosecutors also claimed that the Chrisleys began refusing to pay rent, months after officially renting the property. Todd and Julie were ultimately found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, as well as charges of submitting false documents to banks for loans. Peter Tarantino, an accountant the couple hired, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns, per AP.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 50, and her husband Todd, 54, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. It's since been revealed that they will both be released earlier than initially scheduled. Todd has had his prison release moved up to Jan. 22, 2033. This is two years earlier than his originally scheduled release in 2035. As for Julie, she is now scheduled to be released from prison on Oct. 19, 2028, a year and three months earlier than her previous release date.