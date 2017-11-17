Sarah Silverman Makes Controversial Comment When Asked About Louis C.K.

Louis C.K.’s friend, and fellow comedian, Sarah Silverman has finally commented on the sexual misconduct he admitted to, and her statement seems somewhat controversial.

In a cold-open monologue on her Hulu talk show, Silverman addressed the situation saying she’d “been asked to comment” and then calling it “a real mindf–k,” but also saying, “I love Louis.”

“One of my best friends of over 25 years, Louis C. K., masturbated in front of women. He wielded his power with women in fucked-up ways, sometimes to the point where they left comedy entirely,” Silverman said.

She then addressed the difficult conflicted feelings she because of being old and close friends with C.K. but also having to accept that his misdeeds are in fact a reality.

“It’s a real mindf–k, you know, because I love Louis. But Louis did these things. Both of those statements are true, so I just keep asking myself, “Can you love someone who did bad things? Can you still love them?” I can mull that over later, certainly, because the only people that matter right now are the victims,” the comedienne stated.

Finally, Silverman asserted that while it’s a difficult moment in time for society and culture, it is necessary for all these allegations to come to light.

“I believe with all my heart that this moment in time is essential. It’s vital that people are held accountable for their actions, no matter who they are. We need to be better. We will be better. I can’t f–king wait to be better,” Silverman said finally.

Interestingly, following the New York Times article that detailed C.K.’s years of abusive behavior, Silverman’s older sister Laura tweeted out about how the comedian had once masturbated in front of her on a road trip.

After the accusations emerged, C.K. released a statement acknowledging that the stories were true and revealing he would be stepping away from the public eye.