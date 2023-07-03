Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Why She Decided Against Getting a Facelift

Sarah Jessica Parker is opening up about her view on plastic surgery. The And Just Like That actress, 58, said on Thursday's Howard Stern's Sirius XM show that she "missed out" on getting a facelift as she revealed that she doesn't "really like looking" at herself, despite her successful on-camera career.

Plastic surgery first arose when Stern, 69, asked the Sex and the City star if it was true that Steve Martin had once written her a note encouraging her that she was beautiful and could be a leading lady while Parker was auditioning for 1991's L.A. Story. "I think that story ... came from me when I was cast in L.A. Story, it was as if Steve Martin was saying, 'I think you're attractive, you can play these kinds of parts,'" she recalled.

Stern then asked Parker, "When you look in the mirror you don't see a good-looking human being?" The Family Stone actress then admitted that she doesn't "really like looking at myself," adding, "I mean I think I'm fine." Parker continued that she had thought about getting Botox and other cosmetic procedures throughout her career but wondered if it was "too late."

"I honestly think I missed out on the facelift. The old-fashioned good one," the Hocus Pocus star told Stern. "The one you have when you're 44." And while Parker hasn't gone under the knife herself, she isn't judgmental of those who have, saying, "I do understand why people make the change because there is so much emphasis put on especially women's looks." She continued, "Even last year when we first went on the air with the new season there were so many articles about aging and aging gracefully ... I think people should do whatever makes them feel better looking out the door." Parker's Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, considered getting a facelift during the first season of And Just Like That, but ultimately decided not to go through with the procedure, as she "loved the last 15 years" the lift promised to erase from her face.