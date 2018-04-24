Sarah Jessica Parker Says There’s ‘No Catfight’ Between Her and Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker insists there is “no catfight” between her and Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall. In fact, “there has never been a catfight,” Parker said.

Back in September 2017, the Daily Mail claimed Cattrall single-handedly torpedoed plans for a third Sex and the City movie because of her “outrageous demands.” Sources for the British tabloid said Warner Bros. greenlit the movie, but Cattrall said she would only be involved if the studio produced other projects she had in mind. Instead, Warner Bros. cancelled the production all together, even though Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all signed on to return.

Cattrall responded to the controversy in a tweet. “Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop]storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016,” she wrote.

Then Parker bluntly confirmed there will be no Sex and the City 3 in an Extra interview.

“I’m disappointed,” she said in September. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

But in a new New York Magazine interview, Parker claimed there is “no catfight” between her and Cattrall.

“I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it,” Parker said. “I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn’t get along. I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions.”

She continued, “If [Cattrall] chooses not to do the third movie, there’s not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it. That’s the only thing I’ve ever said about it, you know?”

Parker later told the magazine she has “never fought with someone publicly in my life, nor would I.”

“We are enormously proud of what we got to do and I don’t want someone sharing thoughts publicly, which is Kim’s right to do and that is what it is, but we spent 10, 12 years of our life doing something that I really loved and I feel privileged to be part of and I don’t want this to eclipse it or change its experience for that audience that was so good to us for so long,” Parker said.

While the relationship with Cattrall appears to be strained, Parker she is close to Nixon and is supporting her run for New York Governor. Parker said she is following Nixon’s campaign when she can.

“You want to be informed, it’s important that I understand her policy, her positions on policy. We’ve already met once and had hours together, which was a thrill, in the last couple weeks,” Parker told New York Magazine. “This is what primaries are about. It’s good for New Yorkers, don’t you think?”

Parker, who won two Emmys for Sex and the City, now stars on HBO’s Divorce, which is now in its second season. As for Cattrall, she was recently seen in the second season of Swedish series Modus.

Photo credit: Facebook/HBO