Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Shop for First Christmas Tree Together

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating a major couple milestone!

The Modern Family star and her Bachelor in Paradise cast member boyfriend are celebrating their first Christmas together, getting their first Christmas tree together in an adorable photo Hyland shared Saturday.

First Christmas tree with this one 🎄 ❤️ A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Dec 9, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

“First Christmas tree with this one,” she captioned a photo of the couple looking cute and cozy in a tree lot near Adams’ Nashville home.

Hyland kept it casual in the photo, rocking her naturally curly mane with a pair of trendy wire-rimmed glasses and white coat. Adams, on the other hand, was clad in his signature leather jacket.

The two have been going hot and heavy since going public with their relationship with a Stranger Things-inspired couple’s costume on Halloween.

Since then, they have been jet-setting back and forth between Los Angeles and Nashville to spend time together, posting an intimate selfie in bed together last month that drew criticism from fans.

Prior to Adams, Hyland dated British actor and model Dominic Sherwood for more than two years. The couple broke things off in August in an amicable split.

Adams, meanwhile, sparked rumors of a romance with close friend Danielle Maltby last season on Bachelor in Paradise, but has been clear that nothing came of the on-screen kiss.