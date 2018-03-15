Sarah Hyland Calls out Thin-Shamers With Middle Finger Emoji

Sarah Hyland doesn’t care what you think of her body, and she’s not afraid to express that.

The Modern Family star recently found herself the subject of body shaming when she posted an Instagram photo of herself at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party, with people commenting on the actress’ slim figure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After seeing comments from trolls, Hyland edited the post’s caption to read, “In response to the negative comments on this post? I’d like to say 3 things… 1.) [middle finger emoji] 2.) I looked amazing 3.) Even more importantly I FELT AMAZING and that’s all that matters.”

On Tuesday, Hyland spoke to PEOPLE about the moment while attending jeweler Lorraine Schwartz’ Eye Bangles launch in West Hollywood.

“For me it’s just kind of like a natural reaction,” she said of clapping back. “And sometimes it gets too much to where I’m like, okay, I really need to make a statement right now because what is happening is not okay. And it happens all the time.”

The 27-year-old explained that just because she’s a celebrity, that doesn’t mean people are entitled to comment on her appearance.

“People think that because you’re in the public eye you sign up for criticism from random people and strangers,” she said. “But I’m in this business because I love the craft, and I love the art of it, and I love creating and evoking emotions out of people.”

The actress also noted that she doesn’t view trolls as faceless people behind computer screens.

“I just treat it like if someone’s going to say a comment to me, I’m going to say a comment right back as if we’re talking to my face,” she said. “You’re not behind a keyboard. You’re basically talking to me.”

Hyland has previously shared that she suffers from kidney dysplasia, which affects her weight.

“My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like,” she tweeted last year. “So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should.”

“My self-confidence is not rendered from your comments,” Hyland continued. “Because I will always be too fat. I will always be too skinny. I will never have enough curves to be called a woman. And I will always be a slut for wearing a push-up bra. Love the you you set out to be. Be the best version of yourself. Be healthy.”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com