Sarah Hyland: ‘Modern Family’ Actress Snaps Tropical Selfie

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland is taking her hair down — literally — and relaxing during a filming break for the hit ABC show.

Over the weekend, Hyland, 28, showed off her naturally short and curly hair in a sexy selfie featuring a tiny polka dot bikini top, chic layered accessories and stylish straw hat.

“Who’s ready for short hair?” she asked in the caption. “I think it’s about that tiiiimeeee. (And by that I mean just take out [Modern Family character Haley Dunphy’s] fake hair).”

Hyland’s character may be dealing with an unexpected pregnancy on Modern Family, but off screen the actress is enjoying life with serious boyfriend Wells Adams.

The Bachelor in Paradise star moved in with his girlfriend over the summer, and the two regularly define “couple goals” on social media, sharing candid photos and sweet messages for one another.

The two began dating in October 2017 after flirting via Twitter for months before. Meeting in person for the first time just three days before Hyland underwent a second kidney transplant, necessary after the first transplant she underwent in 2012 was rejected by her body, the couple has been inseparable since.

“He’s seen me at my worst,” Hyland said of Adams in a SELF magazine interview during which she opened up about her ongoing health problems. “He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital. I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person.”

As for The Bachelorette alum, he told ET Live in January that being there for Hyland during the ups and downs of her health problems was no challenge at all.

“It’s not hard to love her. She’s gorgeous and beautiful and smart and talented,” he said. “With her health issues and stuff, everyone goes through things in their lives, it just so happened that when we started dating she was going through a very big thing. But as our lives unfold together, there’s going to be things that happen to me when I’m going to lean on her. Every relationship’s a give and take.”

“It was nice that I was able to help her with her issue, but there will be times when I need her help,” he added.

Photo credit: Instagram/Sarah Hyland