Sarah Ferguson Pays Tribute to ‘Much Loved Sister-in-Law and Dear Friend’ Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson is continuing to remember the late Princess Diana. In a heartfelt tribute nearly three decades after Diana’s 1997 death in a Paris car crash, the Duchess of York honored her “much loved sister-in-law.”

Ferguson made the special tribute as she carried on Diana’s charitable endeavors by voicing her support for the Diana Award. Established in 1999, two years after Diana’s death, the Diana Award is the only charitable organization that carries the late princess’ name, and was set up to promote the princess’s “belief that young people have the power to change the world.”

In a Feb. 23 Instagram post, Ferguson shared a photo of herself with Dr. Tessy Ojo, CEO of the Diana Award. In the caption, the royal shared that she had “a very special meeting” with Ojo “discussing the incredible work of The @DianaAward in supporting and empowering young people across the world, as well as how I can help to ensure that this vital work continues.”

“As a much loved sister-in-law and dear friend, Diana’s unwavering commitment and dedication to young people was truly inspiring and it was deeply moving to see her legacy of compassion and kindness carried forward through the remarkable work of The Diana Award,” she continued. “I really am honoured to continue supporting their efforts in her name.”

Commenting on the post, Ojo said, “Excited for the future Sarah Ferguson and Diana award.”

The Feb. 23 post marked a special tribute to the late Princess, who notably had a close relationship with Ferguson. While the pair both eventually married into the royal family – Diana in 1981 when she married the former Prince Charles, and Ferguson in 1986 when she married Prince Andrew – they had known each other since girlhood. Ferguson told PEOPLE in 2021, “we were best friends from when she was 14 and I was 15.” She credited the late princess for teaching her “so much of public life. She was so brave. We used to have the most incredible time together.”

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997) with Sarah Ferguson at the Guard’s Polo Club, Windsor, June 1983. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

Even after their respective divorces, both of which were finalized in 1996, Diana and Ferguson remained close, the duchess stating that they “promised each other we would always be together — there was never any daylight between us.”

Paying tribute to Diana on what would have been her 63rd birthday in July, Ferguson remembered her as “a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind. I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you. I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend.”