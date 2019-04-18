Sara Gilbert Spotted out for First Time After Revealing She’s Leaving ‘The Talk’

A week after Sara Gilbert announced her exit The Talk, the actress was spotted in public for the first time, walking out and about in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old left trendy hotspot Joan’s On Third on Wednesday wearing black cropped pants, a white T-shirt and a cream colored cardigan.

The outing came just over a week after she announced she’d be leaving The Talk, a show she helped launch in 2011. She will leave the show at the end of its current ninth season.

Gilbert currently stars in ABC’s The Conners, the network’s hugely successful Roseanne spinoff.

“This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the CBS talk show at the end of this season,” Gilbert said at the time, growing emotional as she spoke. “I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosted] here,” she continued. “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

“As I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce, and I’m having opportunities to act,” she added. “I don’t know how I’m going to do it all. I’m looking at the next six months and thinking, ‘There’s not time.’”

“It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It’s been such an honor,” she concluded.

The announcement left her co-hosts, Eve, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba, in tears.

Gilbert’s exit comes less than a year after the exit of her former co-host, Julie Chen Moonves, who also helped launch the show.

Gilbert helped create The Talk in 2010 and has served as co-host and executive producer on the daytime talk show since its October 2010 premiere. In 2016, she won a Daytime Emmy when the show was named outstanding entertainment talk show.

It’s unclear who will replace her, although the show did invite journalist Amelia Santaniello to appear as a guest co-host last week. Santaniello is a co-anchor for WCCO in Minnesota, and she previously joined the panel as guest co-host in 2012.