Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Marries Adult Film Star in Intimate Ceremony

West Coast Choppers founder and TV personality Jesse James is married once again, tying the knot in a small ceremony with former adult film star Bonnie Rotten. The actress, real name Alaina Hicks, shared photos of the moment on Instagram and celebrated the romantic moment.

"Yesterday was the most magical day, I am so thankful to have those close to us join us for our day of love. All the planets were aligned, figuratively and literally. I found my soul mate, I won't be letting him go," Hicks wrote in the caption of the photoset, closing it by singling out "Mr and Mrs James."

The 52-year-old became engaged to the 28-year-old adult film alum back in April, making it Instagram official with a photo of the engagement ring and a celebratory message. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you. The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together, I've never met anyone who understands me more than you," she wrote. "You're truly my best friend and all I want in the entire world is to make you the happiest man in the entire universe."

Hicks wore white to the nuptials, going a traditional route with a French bulldog accompanying her to the altar. A later photo from the reception meal courtesy of Pig Pen BBQ showed some of the guests at the event, including controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who may or may not remember the wedding after the meal. Jones also gave a toast to the couple.

The final photo in the set had Hicks and James posing for a photo at the table, enjoying the happy day. She also shared another photo from the moment, capturing their "I dos" in black and white. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," she wrote.

The wedding is James' fifth. He was married to Karla James from 1991 until 2002, adult film star Janine Lindemulder from 2002 until 2004, Sandra Bullock from 2005 until 2010, and Alexis DeJoria from 2013 through 2022. He has three children.